The War on Islam: 9/11 Revisited, Uncovered & Exposed

Richard Gage, AIA, is an architect of 25 years and the founder and CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth.org), a 501(c)3 educational charity representing more than 2,700 degreed/licensed architects and engineers who have signed a petition calling for a new, independent investigation, with full subpoena power, into the destruction of the Twin Towers and the 47-story World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11. The more than 17,000 non-A/E signatories include many scientists, attorneys, and other responsible, educated citizens in the US and abroad.

Investigative journalist Christopher Bollyn began covering the attacks on the day it occurred. In his words: This deception only has power as long as a majority of the population is deceived. My purpose is to expose the deception and undeceive as many people as possible. When a critical mass of people are undeceived, it is "Game Over" for the evil masterminds behind the war agenda. How much is peace worth?



Link to his blog: http://www.bollyn.com

Dr. Barrett is a Muslim and PhD Islamic Studies scholar. He is one of America’s best-known critics of the "War on Terror." He has authored and edited several books, including ANOTHER French False Flag (2016) and We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo (2015), and appeared many times on Fox, CNN, PBS and other broadcast outlets and been widely covered by print media. Dr. Barrett is a former teacher of French, Arabic, Islamic Studies, Humanities at colleges and universities in Paris, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Wisconsin. He currently works as a talk radio host, nonprofit organizer, editor at Veterans Today, and pundit at Press TV, Russia Today, al-Etejah and other international channels. He attended the NOI plenary with Richard Gage and Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, and also came to the 10.10.15 event in Washington.

His website is http://www.veteranstoday.com/author/barrett/